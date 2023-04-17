Insider Buying: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO Acquires $25,066.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,674,611. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 308 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.23 per share, with a total value of $25,018.84.

On Monday, April 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,015.98.

On Wednesday, April 5th, F Thomson Leighton bought 323 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.60 per share, with a total value of $25,064.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, F Thomson Leighton acquired 319 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.48 per share, with a total value of $25,035.12.

On Friday, March 31st, F Thomson Leighton bought 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.88.

On Wednesday, March 29th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.01 per share, with a total value of $25,028.25.

On Monday, March 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 326 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.94.

On Friday, March 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.18 per share, with a total value of $25,034.94.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, F Thomson Leighton bought 332 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,062.68.

On Monday, March 20th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 341 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.38 per share, with a total value of $25,022.58.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $82.55 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Further Reading

