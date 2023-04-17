Insider Buying: Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL) Insider Purchases £400,000 in Stock

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LON:BHL – Get Rating) insider James (Jim) Mellon bought 8,000,000 shares of Bradda Head Lithium stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($495,356.04).
Bradda Head Lithium Price Performance
Shares of LON:BHL opened at GBX 5.90 ($0.07) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £23.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.20. Bradda Head Lithium Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19).
About Bradda Head Lithium
