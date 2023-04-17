Insider Buying: The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) Director Sharon M. Leite bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $142,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,514.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lovesac Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOVE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 399,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,297. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market cap of $436.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.40. The Lovesac Company has a 52-week low of $17.60 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.13 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Lovesac’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Lovesac by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Lovesac by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Lovesac by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 165,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.



