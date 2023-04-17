Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $477,690.64 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 11,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $477,690.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Yakob Liawatidewi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 10th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/10 – 4/14
- What is an IRA Account? All About IRAs
- Investing in Quantum Computing: A Guide
- Earnings Beat Proves Citigroup to be The Cheaper Bank Stock
- How to Invest in an IRA in 7 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.