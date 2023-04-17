Insider Selling: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) EVP Sells $477,690.64 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 11,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $477,690.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yakob Liawatidewi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Yakob Liawatidewi sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $42.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

