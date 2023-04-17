Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CERT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 265.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $86.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.55 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Certara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut shares of Certara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,652,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,466,000 after buying an additional 626,267 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,193,000 after buying an additional 1,634,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,491,000 after buying an additional 74,266 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after buying an additional 1,326,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,379,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,161,000 after buying an additional 340,120 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

