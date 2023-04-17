Insider Selling: CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Sells 112,219 Shares of Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. 4,925,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,700. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBAY. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 910.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 102,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $763,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

