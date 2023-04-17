Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $77,460.12 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $3.95 on Monday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 231,113 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

