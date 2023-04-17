Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $77,460.12 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) insider Eric Allison sold 18,801 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $77,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE JOBY opened at $3.95 on Monday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JOBY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Joby Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. Progeny 3 Inc. bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 18,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 502,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 231,113 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

