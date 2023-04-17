Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,220. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $323.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $78.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.

