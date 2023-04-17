Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.10% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.
Inspired Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,220. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $323.79 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspired Entertainment
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 104,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 9.0% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.
About Inspired Entertainment
Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a game technology company, which engages in the provision of gaming systems. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, Leisure, and Corporate. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals as well as gaming software and games for the terminals.
