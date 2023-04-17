International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.36.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $128.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.