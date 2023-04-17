International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IBM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a 200 day moving average of $135.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

