Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.16

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 45864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

