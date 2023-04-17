Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.64.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of investing, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
