Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.08. 2,944,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

