Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.08. 2,944,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,122,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock valued at $76,615,951 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invesco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Invesco by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.