Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 181,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after acquiring an additional 25,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.69. 1,173,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,958. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $160.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

