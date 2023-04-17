Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCC traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.14. 5,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $93.07 and a 1 year high of $112.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.476 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,213,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1,123.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

