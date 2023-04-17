Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 17th (CGEAF, CGECF, CNI, CP, CPWHF, DOCMF, MNGPF, NGG, RTO, TFPM)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 17th:

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$75.00.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$75.00.

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$93.00.

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$175.00 to C$178.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$107.00.

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38).

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 240 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($2.85).

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 260 ($3.22).

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.24) to GBX 1,275 ($15.79).

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 ($7.43) to GBX 676 ($8.37).

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$25.00.

