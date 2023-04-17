Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 17th (AAPL, ADAP, AML, ARBB, ATYM, AXSM, AYX, BJRI, CHWY, CLSK)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 17th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on the stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.37) target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 150 ($1.86) price target on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 529 ($6.55) target price on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.33) price target on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.10 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $610.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $592.00 price target on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

