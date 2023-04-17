Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 17th (AAPL, ADAP, AML, ARBB, ATYM, AXSM, AYX, BJRI, CHWY, CLSK)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, April 17th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $205.00 target price on the stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML)

had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on the stock.

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 595 ($7.37) target price on the stock.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) had its speculative buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) target price on the stock.

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 150 ($1.86) price target on the stock.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on the stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $77.00 price target on the stock.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $130.00 target price on the stock.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 529 ($6.55) target price on the stock.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.33) price target on the stock.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $280.00 target price on the stock.

Supreme (LON:SUP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 170 ($2.11) target price on the stock.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Thor Explorations (LON:THX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

TRX Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.10 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $610.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $592.00 price target on the stock.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

