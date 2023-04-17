Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Acquires 28,639 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ambev were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ambev by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 6,182,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 253,527 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Ambev by 1,244.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,983,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,554,000 after buying an additional 27,753,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Ambev by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,032,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after buying an additional 7,058,875 shares during the period. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev Price Performance

ABEV traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.95. 4,208,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,285,365. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ambev Company Profile

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

