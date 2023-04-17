Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV decreased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises about 5.2% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $12,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,664,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,033,193,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 431,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,386 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,153,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,097,000 after buying an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $211.15. The stock had a trading volume of 79,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,630. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries
In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).
