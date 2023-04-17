Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $19.19 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 8.0% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $19,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $358.72. The company had a trading volume of 273,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,313. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $298.69 and a 12-month high of $401.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The company had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

