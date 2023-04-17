Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Has $5.72 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for 2.4% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $5,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 24,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,725. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.79 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.25). Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.27.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Featured Articles

