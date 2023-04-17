IOTA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.53 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 17th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $623.70 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014172 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000100 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

