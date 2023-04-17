iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading 6.7% Higher

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 2,743,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,168,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

iQIYI Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iQIYI by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,409,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $12,818,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iQIYI by 1,115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,139 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $6,794,000. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

