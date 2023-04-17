Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

MDLZ traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,719. The company has a market capitalization of $95.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Featured Articles

