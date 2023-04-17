Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.46 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.1% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo Price Performance

In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.08 on Monday, reaching $184.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,897. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $254.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.94.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

