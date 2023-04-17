Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $602,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LH traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $229.59. 78,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.27. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $280.72.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,283 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

