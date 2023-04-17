Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 62,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 117.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $69,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.64. 1,419,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,194,283. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $91.33 and a 52 week high of $91.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.56.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.