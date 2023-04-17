Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Lpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.24. 1,654,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,947,689. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

