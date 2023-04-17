Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 108 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.78. 54,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,566. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.02.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.15.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

