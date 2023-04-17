iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Lessened by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $81.87. 983,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,447. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day moving average of $81.38. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

