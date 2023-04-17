iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 10,733 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGSB stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $50.43. 294,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,094. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $51.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

