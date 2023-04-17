iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.0% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $68.40. 7,248,960 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.48.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

