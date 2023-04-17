iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,988,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.08. The company had a trading volume of 161,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,422. The stock has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $252.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.76. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

