iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Lessened by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 4,313,088 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $248.46. 220,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.76.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

