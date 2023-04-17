iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.8% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $35,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $95.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 871,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,094. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.64. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.