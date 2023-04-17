iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Windsor Group LTD’s 7th Largest Position

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.63. 679,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,088,804. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a market cap of $65.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.64.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

