iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.9% of Private Ocean LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Ocean LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. FAS Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $73.26. The stock had a trading volume of 43,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $70.65. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

