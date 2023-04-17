iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 59,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,845,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,783,051. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.40 and a one year high of $80.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

