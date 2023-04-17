iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

EFA traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.97. 2,376,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,118,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $73.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

