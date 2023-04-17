iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,857,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,124,063. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

