iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,280,000 shares, an increase of 141.1% from the March 15th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,514,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,265,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,187,000 after buying an additional 21,818,150 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,118,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 142,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 88,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

EUFN stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. 3,047,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,126. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $20.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

