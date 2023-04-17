iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.98

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.98 and last traded at $98.98, with a volume of 102984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.49.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.77. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 325.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

