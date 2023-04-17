iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216,625 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.2% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $42,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.00. 1,281,002 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

