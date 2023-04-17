iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.21

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 52435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $803.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.82.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMV. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.