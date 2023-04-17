iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.57

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.57 and last traded at $93.55, with a volume of 409921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.07.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,894,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,942,000 after acquiring an additional 354,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 485,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 353,768 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,144,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,097,000 after acquiring an additional 336,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,635,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,335,000 after acquiring an additional 334,879 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

