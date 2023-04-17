iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.87

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.87 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 19212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.28.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 311.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $992,000. Mariner LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 94.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.