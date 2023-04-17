iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Increased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.66. The company had a trading volume of 693,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,219. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

