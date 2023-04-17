iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,405 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 7.4% of Windsor Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $35,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 294.0% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 91.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,824. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $122.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.79.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

