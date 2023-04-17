J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.1 %

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average is $177.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.85.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

