J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Raymond James

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $190.85.

Shares of JBHT traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $176.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,241. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $200.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

